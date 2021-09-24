VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 9/24/21

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Friday, September 24:

4:45PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's

5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Nimitz

6PM - JV Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's

6PM - JV Football: Episcopal vs. St. Andrew's

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. East View

7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Weiss

7PM - Football: Regents vs. St. Michael's

7PM - Football: Birdville vs. Midlothian

7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Fossil Ridge

7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Nimitz

7PM - Football: Bush vs. Dulles

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Friendswood

7PM - Football: Stratford vs. Cy Fair

7PM - Football: Woodlands Christian vs. Bay Area Christian

7PM - Football: Poth vs. Karnes City

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. La Grange

7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Crockett

7:30PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. Hitchcock

7:30PM - Football: New Boston vs. Sabine