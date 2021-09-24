VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 9/24/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Friday, September 24:
4:45PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's
5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Nimitz
6PM - JV Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Stephen's
6PM - JV Football: Episcopal vs. St. Andrew's
7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. East View
7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Weiss
7PM - Football: Regents vs. St. Michael's
7PM - Football: Birdville vs. Midlothian
7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Fossil Ridge
7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Nimitz
7PM - Football: Bush vs. Dulles
7PM - Football: Lee vs. Friendswood
7PM - Football: Stratford vs. Cy Fair
7PM - Football: Woodlands Christian vs. Bay Area Christian
7PM - Football: Poth vs. Karnes City
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. La Grange
7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Crockett
7:30PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. Hitchcock
7:30PM - Football: New Boston vs. Sabine
Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved