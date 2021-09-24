RECRUITING: Atascocita's Pickering picks National Champ Oklahoma as college home

HOUSTON - Since Kasidi Pickering was four years old she has put the work in on the softball diamond.



On Friday, that work paid off as the Atascocita junior verbally committed to defending National Champion Oklahoma to continue her softball career.

"I'm excited I want to win so I know I will have the opportunity to do it," Pickering said. "The home feeling on campus and everything about the program and the people [is what sold me]."

Atascocita coach Ashley Boyd added: "[Kasidi] is an unbelievably gifted player with an insane softball IQ and worth ethic. Anytime we have an athlete commit to play and further their education, it's huge. To have a player commit to the top team in the country is incredibly exciting and a testament to how hard she has worked to get herself to this point. I know the rest of our program is excited for her and as a coaching staff, we couldn't be more proud of her."

Boomer sooner

I would like to thank all hotshots coaches and players I’ve played with who have gotten me to where I am today. Happily like to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma to continue my softball career and education.♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/qUytKDN4rk — Kasidi Pickering (@PickeringKasidi) September 24, 2021

According to Extra Innings Softball, Pickering is the No. 4 overall player in the country in the Class of 2023 and the No. 2 outfielder in the country.

Pickering is coming off a breakout sophomore season for the Lady Eagles.



The 2023 prospect finished the season being named the District 21-6A MVP after hitting .500 in 102 plate appearances with 10 home runs, eight doubles and five triples with 27 RBIs. Pickering also had 10 stolen bases and was 2-0 in five appearances in the circle with a 1.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

As Pickering took the time to look forward to her collegiate future on Friday, it also allowed her time to reflect on all the people who have gotten her to this point.

"[I want to thank] every person in the Hotshots organization and my parents for the opportunity to be where I am," Pickering, whose favorite softball memory is winning PGF three times and any memory with her teammates, said.

Another exciting detail in picking Oklahoma, which has won five National Championships and made 14 Women's College World Series appearances, is that by the time she steps on campus as a Sooner they will either be almost in or already playing in the Southeastern Conference - which has produced three National Champs since 2012.

"I will be playing against a lot of my former teammates!," Pickering said.