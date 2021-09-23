WE ARE MARSHALL: Lee Senior Trudell Berry Ready for Senior Year, Collegiate Career

"WE ARE… MARSHALL!… WE ARE… MARSHALL!" RANG OUT FROM THE TV SET INSIDE THE CLASSROOM. SITTING IN ONE OF THE DESKS WAS TRUDELL BERRY.

The then-seventh grader watched the 2006 film at least five times during that year. It was his teachers' favorite movie to play on free days.

Five years later, Berry who plays both defensive back and receiver for the Lee Ganders ironically will be heading to Huntington, West Virginia next fall to be a part of the Thundering Herd.

A fitting movie-type script, right?

"Everybody in the town is behind Marshall football. Everybody," Berry, who verbally committed to the Thundering Herd this summer, said. "They are projected to be first in their conference this year. I'm excited to see what they bring. Them bringing heat to the field is going to make me feel more inspired to play and ready to play. I can't wait to see them play; it's going to fuel the fire for me watching them play."

Ad

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is rated a three star prospect by 24/7 Sports. Along with Marshall, he had offers from Colorado State, Columbia, Pennsylvania and Utah State.

Going from the high school to college game, Berry believes he has a solid groundwork to build off of."

My speed. I think I'm a fast athlete," Berry said. "My feet, I've got good footwork and I'll be playing DB for Marshall, so technique in your footwork is critical at the next level. I feel like I have it, but I will continue to improve on it."

Berry will have this season to improve on his skill as he tries to get the Ganders back into the playoffs for a second-straight season with a "target on our back"-type feeling.

"First thing is we're going to take Battle of Baytown back home again and then we're going to go further in the playoffs," Berry said. "We were just getting our feet wet this past year. We arrived but now we're here to stay."