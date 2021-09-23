VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 9/23/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Thursday, September 23:
4:30PM - Volleyball: Needville vs. Stafford
6PM - JV Football: Episcopal vs. John Cooper
6PM - Football: Austin vs. Travis
6:30PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Cy-Ridge
6:30PM - Volleyball: Woodlands Christian vs. Frassati
6:45PM - Volleyball: Regents vs. St. Mary's Hall
7PM - Football: Connally vs. Cedar Creek
7PM - Football: Davis vs. Westfield
7PM - Football: Haltom vs. Weatherford
7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Beaumont United
7PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE, Episode 15
