VYPE 411: Isaiah Bogerty of Stafford

VYPE 411: Isaiah Bogerty of Stafford

Isaiah Bogerty recently won the VYPE Houston Defensive Lineman of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with Bogerty for the 411 on the star from Stafford.

VYPE: How long have you been playing football and how did you get your start?

Bogerty: I have been playing football since 7th grade when I played for my middle school team.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

Bogerty: Aaron Donald because nobody can move or do what he does at his size.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

Bogerty: Every morning I get 3 scrambled eggs and and glass of orange jiuce

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Bogerty: I like playing with my friends.

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

Bogerty: I love science

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing football?

Bogerty: It was sophomore year and we were going against Wheatley. This was my 3rd game on varsity and I sealed the game my sacking the QB and forcing a fumble to end game.

