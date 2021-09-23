PHOTO GALLERY: Lamar Consolidated ISD Cross Country

Since June, they've worked tirelessly, relentlessly and impressively to carve their own paths toward November's Cross Country state meet in Round Rock.



They've put in hundreds and hundreds of miles, toughened their stamina and exhausted the soles of their sneakers, committed to shaving any and every second off their time.

Every split-second counts and the runners in Lamar Consolidated ISD know this.

Entering the 2021 season, George Ranch has been the dominant force in the sport, with the girls capturing 10 district titles in 11 years. The Longhorns boys, too, brought home the District 20-6A trophy last season.

But as the saying goes, every year is a new year. And 2021 us up for grabs.

...