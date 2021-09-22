THE 411: Tanishua Joseph of Baytown Sterling Volleyball

After being on the outside looking in at the 2020 playoffs, Baytown Sterling's Tanishua Joseph is ready to get the Lady Rangers back in it in 2021. VYPE caught up with the second-team, all-district pick during the VYPE GCCISD 2021 fall media day.

...

VYPE: What did you learn from last season?

JOSEPH: Last year, even though we didn't make it to playoffs, we learned a lot and had fun. That's what we're going to incorporate for this year. We're just going to build more chemistry and incorporate that on the court. Over the pandemic we couldn't be together, so that forced us to communicate even better. I think I communicate better, and I've been with them since my freshman year.

VYPE: You say you like playing board games. What is your go to?

Ad

JOSEPH: It would be CLUE, Guess Who and Bounce Off. Clue is my game. It's just in me. VYPE: What is something people don't know about you? JOSEPH: I'm fluent in Spanish.

VYPE: What are your personal and team goals for this season?

JOSEPH: I want to be known as the person that gives it their all on the court no matter what. For the team, we hope to make it to playoffs and past the first round.

