Cy Ranch takes over No. 1 spot; New Rankings powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

In Class 6A, Cypress Ranch and Dawson flipped spots this week in the VYPE Rankings powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage after both winning their games.

However, Cypress Ranch has had a tougher slate of games. The 'Stangs knocked off Bridgeland and Cy Woods.

The Tompkins Falcons are legit and are the Queens of Katy ISD, while College Park, The Woodlands and Oak Ridge are battling up north. Down south are Pearland, Clear Creek and Clear Springs.

District play has begun so the games just mean more.

In Class 5A, Barbers Hill is the city's No. 1 team followed by Manvel, who is emerging as an H-Town power. The Mavs knocked off Friendswood to take the district lead.

...



CLASS 6A



No. 1 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (24-3)

No. 2 Dawson Eagles (30-4)

No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons (20-5)

No. 4 College Park Cavs (18-3)

No. 5 Klein Bearkats (25-8)

No. 6 The Woodlands Highlanders (29-5)

No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers (24-9)

No. 8 Bridgeland Bears (24-10)

No. 9 Pearland Oilers (24-10)

No. 10 Clear Creek Wildcats (21-13)

No. 11 Katy Tigers (20-14)

No. 12 Clear Springs Chargers (22-11)

No. 13 Oak Ridge War Eagles (21-11)

No. 14 George Ranch Longhorns (19-12)

No. 15 Tomball Cougars (22-12)

No. 16 Langham Creek Lobos (19-10)

No. 17 Cy-Fair Bobcats (17-15)

No. 18 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (21-11)

No. 19 Cypress Woods Wildcats (23-9)

No. 20 Kingwood Mustangs (18-13)

...

…



CLASS 5A

No. 1 Barbers Hill (28-3)

No. 2 Manvel (22-11)

No. 3 Friendswood (25-7)

No. 4 Lake Creek (19-8)

No. 5 Foster Falcons (19-12)

No. 6 Fulshear Chargers (23-12)

No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers (21-13)

No. 8 Santa Fe Indians (18-11)

No. 9 Magnolia Bulldogs (23-13)

No. 10 Hightower Hurricanes (19-13)

