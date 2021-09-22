1st & 10: Bridgeland's Conner Weigman

We all know the athletes that grace the cover of VYPE have athletic prowess, eye-popping stats, big-time offers and have plethora of stars next to their names.

But who are they outside of football, what makes them tick?

Get to know Bridgeland's Conner Weigman, who has led the Bears to a 3-0 start while passing for 1,112 yards and 11 scores, while rushing for another 290 yards and two scores. He also has two receiving touchdowns. A lot of those numbers came in the season opener against Klein Cain when he racked up more than 400 yards of offense and accounted for eight touchdowns.

Along with football, Weigman is a big star on the baseball field and is committed to Texas A&M for both sports and is expected to be on campus for the Aggies in January.

VYPE: WHAT DO YOU LIKE BETTER, HITTING A HOME RUN OR SCORING A TOUCHDOWN?

Ad

Weigman: Scoring a touchdown. I just like the atmosphere of football.

VYPE: WHEN DID YOU THINK YOU COULD PLAY BOTH FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL AT THE NEXT LEVEL?

Weigman: I feel like I've always been good at both football and baseball. I just played to have fun until I started getting offers and it made me realize I could do both.

VYPE: SMACK TALK OR QUIET?

Weigman: It depends, I'm a fiery guy. I'm competitive and if I get going then I'll start talking a little bit but other than that I'm quiet.