Commitment to weight room paying dividends at Bay Area Christian School

The Bay Area Christian Broncos are ranked No. 6 in the VYPE's Private School Top 10 presented by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage, and face No. 2 The Woodlands Christian Academy this weekend.

The reason for the success?

Coach Les Rainey likes to point to the commitment to the weight room.

"It starts in the weight room," Rainey said. "We were able to build an athletic period into the school day which was a big win for us. Our kids are buying into the weight room at an early age and we are seeing the gains. It's all about consistency. It's translating to success on the football field.

"We are a Wing-T offense, meaning we run the football. We need to be physical. We are by no means the biggest team out there but we are growing physically and also toughening up mentally as well."

Rainey took over the head coaching post a few years back. Before he took over, the Broncos were 0-8. His first year, they were 2-8 and saw gains the following year going 6-5 and competing in the playoffs. Then the Broncos went 9-4 and reached the TAPPS State Semis. From there, BACS has been 13-8 the past two years and in the postseason.

""We've had some success in the playoffs but we are just trying to get over the hump and into the State Final game," he said.