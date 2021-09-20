VYPE Private School Football Rankings Powered By Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage: Week 5

We are officially in Week 5 of the Texas high school football season and in the private school world and there has been a little bit of movement.

Kinkaid continues to play really good football this season, while Second Baptist School has picked up three nice wins to move to 3-1 on the year. A few teams did not play last week, so there was little movement in the rankings.

Check out the Top 10.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 5 – 9.20.21)

Kinkaid Falcons (4-0) – Defeated Katy St. John XXIII 56-6

The Woodlands Christian Academy (3-0) – DNP

St. John's (3-0) – DNP

Second Baptist School (3-1) – Defeated Cypress Christian 49-14

St. Thomas (3-1) – Defeated Houston Christian 42-0

Bay Area Christian (4-0) – Defeated Rosehill Christian 17-0

Fort Bend Christian Academy (2-2) – Lost to Fulshear 38-28

St. Pius X (2-1) – DNP

Northland Christian (2-1) – Defeated Lutheran North 14-6

John Cooper School (2-2) – Defeated Cistercian 47-21

