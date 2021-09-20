VYPE Class 5A Football Rankings Powered By Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage: Week 5

It was another busy week of Texas high school football here in Houston.

As we get ready to head into Week 5, it is clear that Fort Bend Marshall and Paetow are the top two teams in Class 5A in Houston with Magnolia West making its case. New Caney has a chance this week to register a statement win over College Station on Friday, which could propel them up. No. 4 Manvel faces No. 10 Hightower this week with a chance to move to 4-1 on the year.

Some movement but four of the Top 10 teams were off last week, so that affects any major shift in the Top 10.

VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (Week 5 – 9.20.2021)

Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (4-0) – Defeated Northside 72-0

Paetow Panthers (4-0) – Defeated FB Kempner 65-0

Magnolia West (4-0) – Defeated Cleveland 41-14

Manvel Mavericks (3-1) – Defeated BF Terry 41-6

New Caney (3-0) – DNP

Montgomery (3-0) - DNP

Lake Creek (4-0) – Defeated Morton Ranch 41-40

Baytown Lee (3-0) – DNP

Angleton (4-0) – Defeated Wisdom (Forfeit)

Fort Bend Hightower (2-1) – DNP