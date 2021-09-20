3 Big Things to Watch: Aldine ISD Cross Country Season

In Aldine ISD, the kings and queens of the district when it comes to the cross county course have been the athletes that don the MacArthur red.

But it is a new year and there is always fresh competition. Below, VYPE breaks down the three big things to watch when it comes to cross country in Aldine ISD as they run their way deeper into the 2021 season.

Running for Another Title

Cross Country is MacArthur's thing. The boys were dominant at the District 14-6A Championships a year ago. The top five finishers for the meet were from MacArthur. Giovanni Silva led the group with Jay Laboy and Jesus Montoya all right there with him. Emiliano Flores finished fourth and is set to return in 2021. This group finished with 15 points, blowing the rest of the competition out of the water and winning the district title by nearly 60 points. Their JV also ran impressively well with Eduardo Espinoza stepping up and winning that three-mile race.

The Doyle Crew

Alex Doyle graduated last year from Nimitz HS and is set to start his collegiate career this fall. But he left some siblings behind. Byron Doyle finished 10th a year ago (18:12) and Jonathan Doyle was just a couple steps back in 15th (18:55) at the district race. Watch out for little sister Alysia Doyle, who enters this year as a sophomore, in the girls' race this fall where she could make a name for herself. The Doyle crew will rock the Nimitz gear for the next, count them, three seasons.



Names to Remember

Here are some other names to remember. On the boys' side, Xavier Graham will carry the torch for Aldine Davis on the course this fall. Samantha Perez is the leader on the course for MacArthur girls after taking 10th at the District meet a year ago with a time of 24:18. Julieta Vega will be right there with her after taking 12th. The MacArthur crew brings back a lot of experience from a year ago and will have a shot at a run at the title but will have to fight off Spring.



2021 Aldine ISD Cross Country Photo Feature