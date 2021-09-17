What's Inside: VYPE Aldine ISD 2021 Fall Edition

We enter year four with Aldine ISD and this edition focuses on the "Rich in Tradition" that the district possesses.

We dive into the fall sports in this edition featuring football, cross country, tennis and volleyball. We feature a volleyball player from each squad, breakdown each football team with a scouting report and we feature the 1990 Aldine Football State and National Champion team 31 years later.

Congratulations to Aldine's Ashley Hill, MacArthur's Aaliyah Callaway, Aldine Davis' Nycolis Prudhomme, Nimitz's Holly Richardson, Eisenhower's Ryan Niblett and MacArthur's Giovanni Silva for gracing the cover.