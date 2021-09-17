VYPE TNS Through the Lens presented by Guaranty Bank & Trust: Katy downs The Woodlands 21-14

The VYPE Thursday Night Showdown presented by Guaranty Bank & Trust did not disappoint as the crew rolled into Rhodes Stadium to see two perennial powers collide.

Defending Class 6A Division II State Champion Katy took care of business defeating The Woodlands 21-14 to improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Highlanders fell to 2-2.

The Woodlands jumped out to the early lead on a 21-yard pitch and catch between Mabrey Mettauer and Ben Ferguson. The Tigers answered as Seth Davis rumbled in from seven yards out to tie it up.

Then it was Davis again, this time from 49 yards out to make it 14-7 Katy, which would be the halftime score.

In the fourth quarter, Caleb Koger to Isaiah Smith for a 20-yard touchdown extended the lead to 21-7 but The Woodlands wasn't going away. With 6:58 left in the game, Mettauer took it himself in from two yards out, making it 21-14, which would be the final.

VYPE photographer Justin Hartojo was on hand for the contest, check out the best of the VYPE Thursday Night Showdown presented by Guaranty Bank & Trust through his lens.

