Through the Lens: Tomball improves to 4-0 win win over Oak Ridge

The Tomball Cougars look like the real deal in 2021.

On Thursday night, Tomball defeated Oak Ridge 38-13 to improve to 4-0 on the 2021 season. The Cougars posted more than 400 yards of total offense behind Army-commit Cale Hellums 13 of 22 for 167 yards and three touchdown performance. Hellums also rushed for another 94 yards. Derrick Taylor led the receivers with 111 yards and two touchdowns on just five catches.

VYPE's Kennedi Cooper was on hand for the game. Check out some of her best pics from the night.