Fulshear, Foster and Terry all enjoyed successful spring tennis seasons, culminating in impressive performances at the Region III-5A tournament, and they're hoping to carry that into this fall.

The Chargers, Falcons and Rangers all have something to look forward to this year, while George Ranch may just have best tennis player in the district this season in junior Charlize Wilson.

Here's who to look out for on the courts as the rackets start swinging again.