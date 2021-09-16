What's Inside: Goose Creek CISD VYPE 2021 Fall Edition

VYPE is excited to enter year three with Goose Creek CISD!

With that the VYPE Goose Creek CISD Fall 2021 edition has arrived in Houston! This is a spectacular 40-page magazine that features GCCISD's middle school athletes from Cedar Bayou, Horace Mann, Baytown Junior, Highlands, Gentry and newly opened EF Green.

We also go one-on-one with the head football coaches at Goose Creek Memorial, Baytown Lee and Baytown Sterling and featured some of their athletes through Q&A's. We also feature the tennis, volleyball and cross country stars of GCCISD.

Congratulations to Trudell Berry (Baytown Lee), Zoe Martinez (Goose Creek Memorial), Noah Lister (Baytown Sterling), Sarah Salinas (Baytown Lee), Mason Duke (Goose Creek Memorial), Brian Ward (Baytown Sterling) and Tanishua Joseph (Baytown Sterling) for gracing the cover.