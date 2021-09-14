VYPE Houston Private School Football Rankings Week 4 (9.14.21): TWCA, St. John's move up into Top 3

We are officially in Week 4 of the Texas high school football season and in the private school world and there has been a bit of a shift up top of the rankings.

Kinkaid continues to play really good football this season. They now have wins over Second Baptist School and St. Thomas on their resume, which is impressive for the early season. TWCA and St. John's continue to play solid football and move up in the rankings. The rest of the field stays the same with little movement.

Check out the Top 10.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 4 – 9.13.21)

Kinkaid Falcons (3-0) – Defeated St. Thomas 48-41

The Woodlands Christian Academy (3-0) – Defeated St. John XXIII 35-14

St. John's (3-0) – Defeated Fort Bend Christian Academy 34-33

Second Baptist School (2-1) – Defeated Concordia Lutheran 48-13

Fort Bend Christian Academy (2-1) – Lost to St. John's 34-33

St. Thomas (2-1) – Lost to Kinkaid 48-41

St. Pius X (2-1) – Defeated Bishop Lynch 17-14

Bay Area Christian (3-0) – Defeated Bryan Brazos Christian 17-14

Cypress Christian (2-1) – Lost to John Cooper School 20-14

Northland Christian (1-1) – Lost to Victoria St. Joseph 39-19

Others to Watch: Legacy Prep, St. John XXIII, Houston Christian, Conroe Covenant, John Cooper School