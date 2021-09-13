VYPE Houston 5A Football Rankings Week 4 (9.13.21): The Undefeated Fill the Top 10

It was another busy week of Texas high school football here in Houston.

As we get ready to head into Week 4, which could be hindered by weather, the picture is becoming a littler clearer in Class 5A with some shifting in the rankings. Magnolia West continues to rise in the rankings, while there is a plethora of undefeated squads in the Top 10. Check them out.

VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (Week 4 – 9.13.2021)

Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (3-0) – Defeated FB Marshall 48-21

Paetow Panthers (3-0) – Defeated Foster 30-14

Magnolia West (3-0) – Defeated Lufkin 28-14

Manvel Mavericks (2-1) – Defeated Wisdom by Forfeit

New Caney (3-0) – Defeated Porter 41-14

Montgomery (3-0) - Defeated Beaumont United 23-19

Lake Creek (3-0) – Defeated Sealy 41-34

Baytown Lee (3-0) – Defeated Lumberton 28-27

Fort Bend Hightower (2-1) – Defeated BF Terry 41-0

Angleton (3-0) – Defeated Milby 62-0

Ad

Others to Watch: Texas City, Fulshear