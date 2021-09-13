THE LIST: Spring up to No. 2 in new VYPE Top 20

It was a weekend of reckoning in Houston prior to the beginning of district play this week and next.
So, what went down?
Westfield impressed against North Shore, while Conner Weigman of Bridgeland did just enough to take down The Woodlands on the road. Dickinson gave Katy a game, but the Tigers hung on. The Spring Lions are Regional and possibly State contenders. The Lions are insane on offense and fast on defense.
How about CE King? They are for real after beating Ridge Point.
Newcomers to the include Jersey Village, Klein Cain and Dawson. Welcome to the party.
...
VYPE's Class 6A
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Spring Lions
No. 3 Atascocita Eagles
No. 4 Westfield Mustangs
No. 5 Bridgeland Bears
No. 6 North Shore Mustangs
No. 7 CE King Panthers
No. 8 Tompkins Falcons
No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 10 Dobie Longhorns
No. 11 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 12 Tomball Cougars
No. 13 Clear Falls Knights
No. 14 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 15 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 16 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 17 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 18 Dawson Eagles
No. 19 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 20 Dickinson Gators