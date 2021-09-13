THE LIST: Spring up to No. 2 in new VYPE Top 20

It was a weekend of reckoning in Houston prior to the beginning of district play this week and next.

So, what went down?

Westfield impressed against North Shore, while Conner Weigman of Bridgeland did just enough to take down The Woodlands on the road. Dickinson gave Katy a game, but the Tigers hung on. The Spring Lions are Regional and possibly State contenders. The Lions are insane on offense and fast on defense.

How about CE King? They are for real after beating Ridge Point.

Newcomers to the include Jersey Village, Klein Cain and Dawson. Welcome to the party.

...

VYPE's Class 6A

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Spring Lions

No. 3 Atascocita Eagles

No. 4 Westfield Mustangs

No. 5 Bridgeland Bears

No. 6 North Shore Mustangs

No. 7 CE King Panthers

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons

No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 10 Dobie Longhorns

No. 11 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 12 Tomball Cougars

No. 13 Clear Falls Knights

No. 14 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 15 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 16 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 17 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 18 Dawson Eagles

No. 19 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 20 Dickinson Gators