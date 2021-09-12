Watson inactive as expected for Texans’ opener against Jags

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

HOUSTON – Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive as expected for Houston’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the reason was listed as not injury-related/personal matter.

Coach David Culley said early in the week that Watson would not play and named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback.

Watson’s future with the Texans is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment. He had already requested a trade before those allegations surfaced.

Watson, who led the NFL in yards passing last season, still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp to avoid being fined. He participated in individual drills during camp but never worked during team drills, watching as Taylor led the offense.

