Clear icon
82º

Sports

KPRC & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Alvin senior Gavin Guthrie

Gavin’s teammates rely on him as a leader on and off the field

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Athlete of the week, Friday Football Frenzy, Football
Alvin's Gavin Guthrie is KPRC 2's UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!
Alvin's Gavin Guthrie is KPRC 2's UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

KPRC 2 and UTMB Health are proud to name Gavin Guthrie our athlete of the week!

Guthrie is a senior offensive lineman at Alvin High School. His coaches and teammates look to him as a leader on and off the field.

“Just from watching film to asking questions to, I don’t think he’s missed a practice in his high school career; he’s done everything he needs to do and that we’ve asked him to do, and you can tell he’s 100% bought into the program,” said head coach James Gage.

“I just try to lead by example,” said Guthrie. “Tell everybody what to do, coach up the kids when they don’t know what to do, especially the younger kids. Just always help them out and coach them up.”

The Yellowjackets are 1-1 this season and face Pasadena Memorial this weekend. Check out Friday Football Frenzy for full coverage!

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Small town Indiana native obsessed with basketball, live music, Mexican food, and telling a good story.

email

facebook

twitter