Bridgeland; Weigman cash in at The Bank

Fourth and seven with the game on the line in the fourth quarter on the road at Woodforest Bank Stadium... no problem.
Coach David Raffield never really though about it as Elite 11 QB Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) threaded the needle with a dart for a score.
Bridgeland's defense made just enough stops to win 39-35 in a battle of Top 15 teams.
The Bears are 3-0 going into district play, while The Woodlands is 2-1 going into a non-district VYPE Thursday Night Showdown against Katy.
WEIGMAN LEAD BEARS AT THE 🏦 @BridgelandFB 39@twhfootball 35— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 11, 2021
Final
4th and 7… Weigman throws a TD#txhsfb @ConnerWeigman @AggieFootball @CFISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/fJDb2KIZQs
Bridgeland coach David Raffield talk about his developing team; big win @BridgelandFB pic.twitter.com/5FR9w3ZH9d— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 11, 2021
Next Up for The Woodlands is Katy… good things from the Highlanders tonight @twhfootball #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/xV9hrvMA2a— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 11, 2021