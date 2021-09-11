Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Bridgeland; Weigman cash in at The Bank

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
Bridgeland; Weigman cash in at The Bank
Bridgeland; Weigman cash in at The Bank (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Fourth and seven with the game on the line in the fourth quarter on the road at Woodforest Bank Stadium... no problem.

Coach David Raffield never really though about it as Elite 11 QB Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) threaded the needle with a dart for a score.

Bridgeland's defense made just enough stops to win 39-35 in a battle of Top 15 teams.

The Bears are 3-0 going into district play, while The Woodlands is 2-1 going into a non-district VYPE Thursday Night Showdown against Katy.



Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved