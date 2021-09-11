Bridgeland; Weigman cash in at The Bank

Fourth and seven with the game on the line in the fourth quarter on the road at Woodforest Bank Stadium... no problem.

Coach David Raffield never really though about it as Elite 11 QB Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) threaded the needle with a dart for a score.

Bridgeland's defense made just enough stops to win 39-35 in a battle of Top 15 teams.

The Bears are 3-0 going into district play, while The Woodlands is 2-1 going into a non-district VYPE Thursday Night Showdown against Katy.







Bridgeland coach David Raffield talk about his developing team; big win @BridgelandFB pic.twitter.com/5FR9w3ZH9d — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 11, 2021