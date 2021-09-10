VYPE Houston Private School Football Rankings Week 3: Kinkaid Remains atop the Rankings

We are officially in Week 3 of the Texas high school football season and in the private school world not too much has changed when it comes to the rankings.

The top four teams stayed the same, while St. Thomas continues to climb the rankings after an impressive first two wins of the season over Needville and John Paul II. Bay Area Christian and Northland Christian are new to the party this week as well. Check out the full Top 10 below.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 3)

Kinkaid Falcons (2-0) – Defeated Legacy School of Sports Science 59-12

Fort Bend Christian Academy (2-0) – Defeated St. John XXIII 61-10

Second Baptist School (1-1) – Defeated Houston Christian 41-7

The Woodlands Christian Academy (2-0) – Defeated Trinity Valley School 49-10

St. Thomas (2-0) – Defeated John Paul II 38-31

Cypress Christian (2-0) – Defeated Shiner St. Paul 40-20

St. John's (2-0) - Defeated Greenhill 42-0

Bay Area Christian (2-0) – Defeated Brazos 44-13

St. Pius X (1-1) – Lost to Dallas Christian 31-6

Northland Christian (1-0) – Defeated Temple Christian 27-9

Others to Watch: Legacy Prep, St. John XXIII, Houston Christian, Conroe Covenant, John Cooper School