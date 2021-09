The Memorial Mustangs have bounced back nicely from their season-opening loss to Seven Lakes (12-10) with a win over Pearland and then on Thursday an emphatic 31-17 victory over Klein to close out non-district play.

Chase Goodwin has stepped in nicely as the starting quarterback for the Mustangs, while Carson Zahn continues to be the workhorse out of the backfield.

VYPE was on hand for the game on Thursday night. Check out some of the best photos from VYPE's Justin Hartojo.