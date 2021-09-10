A Fresh Start: Tryon to lead SBS Volleyball

Walking through the halls of Second Baptist School on a daily basis is a fresh start for Chandace Tryon.



The former University of Houston volleyball middle blocker standout spent the previous eight years at The Village School, the last five as head volleyball coach, before deciding this summer to take a leap in a new direction.

Tryon was hired in July to fill the roles of Assistant Athletic Director and new Second Baptist School head volleyball coach.

"What really stood out to me about SBS was how it was Christ-centered," Tryon said. "The focus on Christian education was a big deal to me. Aside from sports, coaching or being an assistant AD, I hadn't been a part of something like that. That was really attractive to me during the interview process."

Being in an administrative role within athletics is new for Tryon, but a challenge that she welcomes and will surely thrive in.

Tryon is originally from Corpus Christi, Texas where she played at West Oso High School before going off to the University of Houston where she excelled on the court.

Ad

At UH, Tryon was a Conference USA Second Team All-Conference selection three times in her career. She was a first team pick in 2010 and second team selection in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, she was also named to the COBRA Magazine All-Midsouth Region First Team.

Over her four-year collegiate career, Tryon finished with 931 kills, 372 blocks and 195 digs in 424 sets played for the Cougars.

Two months after graduating from UH, Tryon landed her first coaching job at The Village School as a junior varsity volleyball coach before working her way up.

Now, she has taken the next step of her career.

As Tryon stepped onto campus this summer for the first time, the new Second Baptist School volleyball coach was able to host open gym periods before kicking it off with the women at two-a-days.

Despite it being a short amount of time to get acclimated and to get to know the team, Tryon says the buy-in happened right away.

Ad

"I've gotten a great response from the girls," she said. "They've responded with a lot of energy. They are very open to learning new things, and they've made it really easy for me."

The early cohesiveness of the team and their new coach has paid off with a 12-3 start to the season.

Overall, between volleyball and her new role as assistant athletic director, Tryon is thrilled for the 2021-2022 athletic year.

"I'm excited that everything is so new," she said. "I was in the same place for eight years. So, it's not just a change of schools, it's a change of environment for me. I'm enjoying meeting new people, learning a lot of new names experiencing a new team." It's a fresh start that is sure to pay off.