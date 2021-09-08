VYPE's new Class 6A Top 20; big games this weekend

Only three teams lost in the VYPE Top 20 last week, so not a whole lot of movement.
Dickinson dropped a heartbreak to Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial was handles by West Brook and Klein Oak fell to Spring. So, who is new? The Klein Bearkats are 2-0.
Things will change this weekend as several teams are playing tough games.
No. 2 North Shore hosts No. 6 Westfield as a the game of the week. No. 1 plays No. 12 Dickinson and No. 5 Bridgeland travels north to face No. 13 The Woodlands. It will be a blockbuster Friday night. No. 3 Spring hosts No. 15 Tomball Memorial in VYPE Thursday Night Showdown on AT&T SportsNet.
Stay tuned.
...
VYPE's Class 6A Top 20
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 North Shore Mustangs
No. 3 Spring Lions
No. 4 Atascocita Eagles
No. 5 Bridgeland Bears
No. 6 Westfield Mustangs
No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 8 C.E. King Panthers
No. 9 Katy Tompkins Falcons
No. 10 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 11 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns
No. 12 Dickinson Gators
No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 14 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 15 Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 16 Tomball Cougars
No. 17 Clear Falls Knights
No. 18 George Ranch Longhorns
No. 19 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 20 Klein Bearkats