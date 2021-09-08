VYPE's new Class 6A Top 20; big games this weekend

Only three teams lost in the VYPE Top 20 last week, so not a whole lot of movement.

Dickinson dropped a heartbreak to Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial was handles by West Brook and Klein Oak fell to Spring. So, who is new? The Klein Bearkats are 2-0.

Things will change this weekend as several teams are playing tough games.

No. 2 North Shore hosts No. 6 Westfield as a the game of the week. No. 1 plays No. 12 Dickinson and No. 5 Bridgeland travels north to face No. 13 The Woodlands. It will be a blockbuster Friday night. No. 3 Spring hosts No. 15 Tomball Memorial in VYPE Thursday Night Showdown on AT&T SportsNet.

Stay tuned.

VYPE's Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 North Shore Mustangs

No. 3 Spring Lions

No. 4 Atascocita Eagles

No. 5 Bridgeland Bears

No. 6 Westfield Mustangs

No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 8 C.E. King Panthers

No. 9 Katy Tompkins Falcons

No. 10 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 11 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns

No. 12 Dickinson Gators

No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 14 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 15 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 16 Tomball Cougars

No. 17 Clear Falls Knights

No. 18 George Ranch Longhorns

No. 19 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 20 Klein Bearkats