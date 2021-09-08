Texans sign WR Danny Amendola to 1 year contract

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 08: Danny Amendola #80 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Coming home can be a good thing. Just ask NFL veteran Danny Amendola who was signed to a one year contract Tuesday by the Texans.

“We are just so excited he’s coming home to play for the Texans,” Amendola’s father Willie told KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy Tuesday night. “He makes his home in Austin and has stayed in great shape. He’ll have to come in and learn the system but we are excited,” added Amendola who retired during the summer from Spring ISD where he served as the Athletics Director.

Amendola’s NFL career began out of Texas Tech where he starred for the Red Raiders. His road to the NFL wasn’t easy as he went undrafted in 2008 and fell short in attempts to make the Cowboys and Eagles where he was on their practice squad.

Snatched up from the Eagles practice squad, Amendola finally began his career with the St. Louis/LA Rams from 2009-2012 before heading to the Patriots where he was a star with the Pats and a popular target of Quarterback Tom Brady for five seasons that included two Super Bowl titles. He moved on to Miami in 2018 before playing the last two seasons in Detroit with the Lions.

DANNY AMENDOLA BY THE NUMBERS

12 YEARS IN NFL

593 RECEPTIONS

5,964 YARDS

21 TOUCHDOWNS

Amendola’s contract with the Texans is for one year, $2.5 million. The past two years with the Lions Amendola had 108 receptions for 1,280 yards. He’ll join a Texans receivers room that features Brandin Cooks who is likely to be Tyrod Taylor’s favorite target in 2021.

The Texans open the season at home Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12 p.m.