What's Inside: Lamar Consolidated ISD's 2021 Fall Preview

HOUSTON - Welcome to the inaugural 2021 VYPE Lamar CISD Fall Preview Magazine!



VYPE is excited to partner with Lamar Consolidated ISD to tell the amazing stories of BF Terry, Fulshear, Foster, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated and newly-minted Randle High School coaches and athletes.

In this fall edition VYPE shines light on the stars of the Friday Night Lights! We also introduce the world to the newest Randle High School Lions with an amazing photo feature and feature on the leader of the den in Brian Randle. We also feature football, cheer, volleyball, tennis and cross country.

A huge thanks to Lamar CISD Athletic Director Nikki Nelson and Assistant Athletic Director Devin Gabbard for working with us on this amazing project!

Congratulations to Lamar Consolidated's Cassidy Drapela, Fulshear's Ava Underwood, George Ranch's Jeffrey Ugo, Foster's Mickayla Tosch, BF Terry's Elijah Sims and Randle's Leonardo Garza for gracing the cover

