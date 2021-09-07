Partly Cloudy icon
92º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

IN FOCUS: Deer Park's high-powered offense strikes again

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Football, Houston High School Sports
IN FOCUS: Deer Park's high-powered offense strikes again
IN FOCUS: Deer Park's high-powered offense strikes again (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

While the season is just two weeks old, one of the top offenses in they city is Deer Park, which has outscored opponents 97-26. The Deer have knocked off La Porte and most recently Clear Creek last week.

Check out the photos by Andy Tolbert.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved