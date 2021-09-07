Craig Biggio reflects back on 9/11 in 2001 with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy

HOUSTON – Where were you when the New York Twin Towers were struck on September 11 in 2001? That question is often asked and even more so this week as the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks on the United States will be remembered.

In a 1-on-1 conversation, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy caught up with Houston Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio about the attacks on U.S. soil.

Watch and listen as Biggio opens up about that morning , where he was and the emotions he felt as thousands of lives were lost. Biggio, who grew up on Long Island, discusses the impact that day had on him then and even now today.

“I love being an American,” Biggio told McIlvoy. “That day was extremely difficult. As a player, that National Anthem really meant a lot to me. I think I only missed it four or five times my entire career.”

Biggio also described to McIlvoy what it was like when Major League Baseball resumed following the attacks and the importance the sport played in bringing Americans together during a time of healing.

Attached is the entire interview . Stay tuned for more coverage on social media and over the air this week with McIlvoy on KPRC 2 Sports.