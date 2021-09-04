VYPE Houston Friday Night Lights Scoreboard (9.3.21): Atascocita ends Allen's 122-game home winning streak

HOUSTON - In their last 123 games at Allen Eagle Stadium, the Allen Eagles are now 122-1.



That one was delivered by Atascocita on Friday night as the Houston-based Eagles soared in and behind stellar performances by Gavin Session and Chase Sowell, who connected on a few touchdowns, Atascocita defeated Allen 41-20, handing them their first home loss in quite some time.

The win comes after last season Atascocita went up to Allen and was defeated 52-27.

Session absolutely balled out passing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for another. Keith Wheeler reeled in an interception to seal the victory for Atascocita.

This time, it was Craig Stump's Eagles that would flip the script on Chad Morris' Eagles, who is in his first season of leading Allen after being in the college coaching ranks for the past few years.

A win like this for Atascocita is program-defining for a program that is seeking to make a deep playoff run since reaching the UIL State Semifinals back in 2016.