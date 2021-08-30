VYPE Houston Private School Football Rankings (8/30): Kinkaid, FBCA top new rankings after big wins

HOUSTON – Well, you know what time it is!

Time to shake up and shuffle the VYPE football rankings from the preseason and we start with the private schools. The marquee game of Week 1 was Second Baptist School vs Kinkaid, which in the end it was Kinkaid winning 21-14. FBCA put on a clinic as did St. Pius X, both winning huge.

So, here is the new Top 10 as of August 30.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 2 – 8.30.2021)

Kinkaid Falcons (1-0) – Defeated SBS 21-14

Fort Bend Christian Academy (1-0) – Defeated Boling 57-19

Second Baptist School (0-1) – Lost to Kinkaid 21-14

St. Pius X (1-0) – Defeated Lutheran High North 54-0

The Woodlands Christian Academy (1-0) – Defeated Legacy Prep 62-13

Cypress Christian (1-0) – Defeated FW Christian 23-8

St. Thomas (1-0) – Defeated Needville 35-28

Episcopal (0-1) - Lost to Dallas Parish 34-14

St. John's (1-0) - Defeated John Cooper 35-23

John Cooper School (0-1) – Lost to St. John's 35-23

Ad

Others to Watch: Legacy Prep, St. John's, St. John XXIII, Bay Area Christian, Houston Christian, Conroe Covenant