VYPE Houston Private School Football Rankings (8/30): Kinkaid, FBCA top new rankings after big wins

HOUSTON – Well, you know what time it is!
Time to shake up and shuffle the VYPE football rankings from the preseason and we start with the private schools. The marquee game of Week 1 was Second Baptist School vs Kinkaid, which in the end it was Kinkaid winning 21-14. FBCA put on a clinic as did St. Pius X, both winning huge.
So, here is the new Top 10 as of August 30.
VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 2 – 8.30.2021)
Others to Watch: Legacy Prep, St. John's, St. John XXIII, Bay Area Christian, Houston Christian, Conroe Covenant