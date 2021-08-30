VYPE Houston Football Rankings (8.30.21): New Blood Enters Bottom 5 of Class 6A Top 20 ​

Keep in mind, it's early.
It was a fantastic weekend as the 2021 season commenced. The Top 12 teams remained the same but the bottom five are all fresh teams entering the rankings.
Klein Oak, Tomball, Clear Falls, Cinco Ranch and George Ranch enter the Top 20 after getting big wins in Week 1. Out are Pearland, Cy-Fair, Cain, Heights and Dekaney, who stubbed their toes in their first game.
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 North Shore Mustangs
No. 3 Spring Lions
No. 4 Atascocita Eagles
No. 5 Bridgeland Bears
No. 6 Westfield Mustangs
No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 8 C.E. King Panthers
No. 9 Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 10 Dickinson Gators
No. 11 Katy Tompkins Falcons
No. 12 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 13 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 14 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 15 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns
No. 16 Klein Oak Panthers
No. 17 Tomball Cougars
No. 18 Clear Falls Knights
No. 19 George Ranch Longhorns
No. 20 Cinco Ranch Cougars