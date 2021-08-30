VYPE Houston Football Rankings (8.30.21): New Blood Enters Bottom 5 of Class 6A Top 20 ​

Keep in mind, it's early.

It was a fantastic weekend as the 2021 season commenced. The Top 12 teams remained the same but the bottom five are all fresh teams entering the rankings.

Klein Oak, Tomball, Clear Falls, Cinco Ranch and George Ranch enter the Top 20 after getting big wins in Week 1. Out are Pearland, Cy-Fair, Cain, Heights and Dekaney, who stubbed their toes in their first game.

CLASS 6A RANKINGS

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 North Shore Mustangs

No. 3 Spring Lions

No. 4 Atascocita Eagles

No. 5 Bridgeland Bears

No. 6 Westfield Mustangs

No. 7 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 8 C.E. King Panthers

No. 9 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 10 Dickinson Gators

No. 11 Katy Tompkins Falcons

No. 12 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 13 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 14 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 15 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns

No. 16 Klein Oak Panthers

No. 17 Tomball Cougars

No. 18 Clear Falls Knights

No. 19 George Ranch Longhorns

No. 20 Cinco Ranch Cougars