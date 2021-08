HOUSTON - After one week we know this, Fort Bend Marshall is once again really good.



The Buffs ran over Eisenhower behind a spectacular performance from Ja'koby Banks and Chris Marshall. Paetow flexed its muscles against Barbers Hill, Manvel fell late to Dickinson and Magnolia West impressed with a nice win against Brenham.

Check out the new VYPE 5A Top 10 after Week 1.

VYPE Class 5A Top 10 (8/30/2021)



Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (1-0) – Defeated Eisenhower 68-34

Paetow Panthers (1-0) – Defeated Barbers Hill 41-20

Manvel Mavericks (0-1) – Lost to Dickinson 45-42

Magnolia West (1-0) – Defeated Brenham 45-21

Fort Bend Hightower (1-0) – Defeated FB Bush 26-0

Crosby (0-1) – Lost to Carthage 27-24

Montgomery (1-0) - Defeated Porter 27-9

New Caney (1-0) – Defeated Marshall 23-7

Lake Creek (1-0) – Defeated Dayton 58-34

Foster (0-1) – Lost to Lamar Consolidated 21-14

Ad

Others to Watch: Baytown Lee



(Photos below by Andy Tolbert)