VYPE Houston Friday Night Lights Scoreboard (8/27)

The first Friday night of the Texas High School football season is in the books.

There were some crazy finishes and then others that didn't come as a surprise. Nine-time State Champion Katy handled Clear Springs with ease on Friday in its season opener, winning 40-7. In the private school world, Kinkaid upended VYPE's preseason No. 1 team Second Baptist School, 21-14, for its first win of the year. Lamar Consolidated provided one of the shockers of the evening downing district-mate Foster, 21-14.

For complete scores check out the photo gallery below.

Houston-Area Private School Final Scores