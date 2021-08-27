How to watch Day 4 events at the Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 26: Almudena Montiel Cortijo #15 of Spain handles the ball against Team United States during the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Preliminary Round Group B game on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The events of the Tokyo Paralympics are available live online. Coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, August 27

Here’s the list of livestreams available early on Saturday, August 28