How to watch Day 4 events at the Tokyo Paralympics

The events of the Tokyo Paralympics are available live online. Coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, August 27
- Olympic Channel: Tokyo Paralympics Coverage (4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
- Para Triathlon: Women’s PTS2, Men’s/Women’s PTVI, Men’s PTS4 (4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 7 - Heats (8:00 p.m. - 9:35 p.m.)
- Women’s Preliminary Wheelchair Basketball Game 3: USA vs China (9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.)
- Para T&F: Women’s 5000m T54 & Long Jump T64 Finals, & more (7:30 p.m. - 10:50 p.m.)
Here’s the list of livestreams available early on Saturday, August 28
- Men’s Preliminary Wheelchair Basketball Game 3: USA vs. Great Britain (12:45 a.m. - 4:45 a.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 8 - Finals (3:00 a.m. - 6:40 a.m.)
- Wheelchair Rugby Semifinal 2: USA vs. Australia (3:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.)