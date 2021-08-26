Mostly Cloudy icon
Willis ISD 2021 VYPE Fall Preview Cover Revealed

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
Here come the Wildkats ... and that is with a "K".

We would like to once again welcome Willis ISD to the VYPE Campus family and what better way to do it than reveal the cover of their fall preview magazine that will be arriving in the next couple of weeks in Wildkat nation!

Congratulations to Stephanie Keele, Madi McCollum, Jadarius Brown, Zachary Rogers, Taylor Thomas, Alyssa Williams, Luna Cortez and Brenan Mansker for being selected for the inaugural cover!

A big thanks goes out to Willis ISD AD Michael Wall and Willis ISD Superintendent Dr. Tim Harkrider for bringing this to fruition!

