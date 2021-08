(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crews for the following Texas High School Football match-ups on Thursday, August 26:



5:30PM - Football, Fresh (Silver) - Vandegrift vs. Cedar Park

6:30PM - Football: Stratford vs. Alvin

7PM - Football: Davis vs. Alief Taylor

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Klein Forest

7PM - Football: Marshall vs. Eisenhower

7:30PM - Football: McCallum vs. Anderson

7PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE