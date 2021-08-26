2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Contenders: Second Baptist School Eagles

Heading into their game against Lutheran South last year, Second Baptist School coach Terry Pirtle stood in front of his team and said they had to "sweep our porch off" to protect their district.

They did and then went on to reach the TAPPS State Semifinals for a third-straight year. Pirtle also won his 100th game as a head coach last season.

The Eagles have the pieces to get back there and beyond in 2021 with a loaded offensive unit. It starts with the running back tandem of Eli Smith (Villanova-commit) and Everett Skillern (Brown University-commit).

That duo is DYNAMIC.



Smith racked up 1,289 all-purpose yards and 15 scores a year ago, averaging 171.9 yards per game. Skillern, a first- team, all-state DB and second-team, all-state running back had 418 yards rushing, 166 yards receiving, 69 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

New quarterback Turner Murdock will get his shot this season, replacing Finn Nicholson, and he has an arm to target receivers Grayson Kim, Kyle Kollmorgen, Karsten Chambers, Hank Huthnance and TE Hank Harris.

This offense will have plenty of firepower and most of these guys will also play on defense for the Eagles.

Athlete Austin Courtney will be all over the field.