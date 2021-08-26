2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Contenders: Kinkaid Falcons

Kinkaid, like the rest of the Southwest Preparatory Conference teams, just played a seven-game schedule in 2020 and did not play for a traditional SPC Championship.

The Falcons went an impressive 7-0 on the year beating Fort Bend Christian Academy (21-14) and SPC-rival Episcopal (27-14) along the way.

Dillon Bell is the headliner for this team. The wide receiver, who had 607 yards rushing and 350 receiving a year ago, is a three-star prospect who is committed to Georgia.

His younger brother Micah Bell, who plays defensive back, has 14 offers as well. The Bell Bros are ready to rumble in 2021.

Others to watch at Kinkaid include WR Cameron Henry, WR Alex Gottsegan, LB Shea Daniels and OLB Alex Lassoued.