Behind the Scenes: 2021 VYPE Second Baptist School Fall Media Day

It was another exciting day out at Second Baptist School this fall as we ushered in year three of working with the Eagles!

We are excited to work with Second Baptist School with Director of Athletics Mike Walker, new Assistant Athletic Director Chandace Tryon and Head of School Dr. Don Davis again this year with some exciting new projects on the horizon.

Cheer, Golden Girls, volleyball, cross country and football were in attendance for the annual fall media day as VYPE took over the campus. Check out the behind the scenes and get hyped for year 75 of the Second Baptist School.