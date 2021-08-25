Clear icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Behind the Scenes: 2021 VYPE Second Baptist School Fall Media Day

Second Baptist School

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Football
Behind the Scenes: 2021 VYPE Second Baptist School Fall Media Day
Behind the Scenes: 2021 VYPE Second Baptist School Fall Media Day (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

It was another exciting day out at Second Baptist School this fall as we ushered in year three of working with the Eagles!

We are excited to work with Second Baptist School with Director of Athletics Mike Walker, new Assistant Athletic Director Chandace Tryon and Head of School Dr. Don Davis again this year with some exciting new projects on the horizon.

Cheer, Golden Girls, volleyball, cross country and football were in attendance for the annual fall media day as VYPE took over the campus. Check out the behind the scenes and get hyped for year 75 of the Second Baptist School.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved