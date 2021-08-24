VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.24): The Woodlands, Barbers Hill top newest rankings

We are officially two full weeks into the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season and that means it is time to shake up the rankings and, boy, were there some big changes.

In Class 6A, The Woodlands has come out of the gates on fire, posting a perfect 18-0 mark and jumping from VYPE preseason No. 12 to the new No. 1 team in the city! In 5A, the talk has been about Barbers Hill, which has gone 17-1 to start the year. Check out the other movements in the newest rankings.

2021 Public School Volleyball Top 20 Class 6A (8/24)

1)The Woodlands (18-0)

2)Cypress Ranch (16-1)

3)Ridge Point (11-1)

4)Pearland Dawson (11-1)

5)College Park (12-2)

6)Clear Springs (9-3)

7)Klein Bearkats (12-6)

8)Cypress Woods (13-5)

9)Katy Tompkins (8-3)

10)Bridgeland Bears (8-3)

11)Pearland (9-3)

12)Seven Lakes Spartans (10-5)

13)Clear Creek Wildcats (12-8)

14)Grand Oaks Grizzlies (11-6)

15)Fort Bend Clements (13-3)

16)Kingwood Mustangs (9-7)

17)Shadow Creek Sharks (10-8)

18)George Ranch Longhorns (9-9)

19)Klein Cain Hurricanes (9-8)

20)Nimitz (7-2)

Others to Watch: Humble (8-4), Memorial (7-4), Langham Creek (9-6), Klein Oak (10-7), Conroe (8-6), Jersey Village (9-7), Morton Ranch (9-7), Brazoswood (10-8), Cy Falls (10-8), Tomball (9-8)

Class 5A Rankings (8/24)

1) Barbers Hill (17-1)

2) Manvel (12-5)

3) Friendswood (12-5)

4) Lake Creek (12-7)

5) Magnolia Bulldogs (12-7)

6) Fort Bend Kempner (12-9)

7) Kingwood Park Panthers (11-7)

8) Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (10-6)

9) Baytown Sterling (10-7)

10) Fulshear Chargers (10-10)

Others to Watch: Magnolia West (6-11), Foster (8-9), Santa Fe (6-3), Porter (8-7), Waller (10-9) and Paetow (9-8)