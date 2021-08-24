2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Dark Horses: St. Pius X Panthers

Coach Greg Cranfill enters year two at the helm of the Panthers and looks to build off a solid season that saw the Panthers reach the playoffs.

They will have to replace the likes of Undra Ferrow (Benadictine College) and Carson Rodgers (Texas Wesleyan) on the offense but have the pieces to do it.

Cale Skinner and Bryce McKeon will battle it out in fall camp for the starting quarterback job. Their top target will be San Diego State-commit Logan Tanner at tight end.

Nethaneel Loolo will be a name to remember as a DB/WR. He's a sparkplug on offense or defense and has speed to burn.

Mike Fite will hold it down on the OL, while Aden Allen will solidify the DE spot and Carson Hintz brings the hammer at outside linebacker. Hintz was a second-team, all-state pick last season.

This team has a full offseason under Cranfill now and could take that next step in 2021.