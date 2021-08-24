2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Dark Horses: Episcopal Knights

Episcopal has been the kings of the SPC for the past few years. Prior to last year, they had been in the SPC Championship game each of the last six years with a record in the SPC playoffs of 30-1-1.

They Knights say goodbye to All-American and Ohio State-signee Donovan Jackson and an experienced offensive line.

So, who is the next great Knight to walk the halls? The team returns 13 starters (eight on defense).

The offense will be led by quarterback Tres Organ, while Cailen Graham will hold down the OL and Chase Woodard will be a target out wide along with Jackson Chavis and Cole Bailey.

On defense, watch for DT Beau Edwards, who is committed to Air Force.

Big changes are afoot at Episcopal as 17th-year head coach Steve Leisz (107-40-1) welcomes a new offensive and defensive coordinator to the round table.