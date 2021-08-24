2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Dark Horses: Cypress Christian Warriors

Under Kris Hogan, Cypress Christian made a run all the way to the TAPPS Division III State Championship.

They fell short but return a majority of their starters off that team, including eight on offense and nine on defense.

Leading the group on offense up front is OL Jacob Rauch and Zeke Hogan. They will hold it down for junior quarterback Maxwell Landrum to have time in the pocket.

Defensively, Jacob Swan will be a menace on the line, while Grayson Beckman patrols the linebacking corps. Swan plays both ways and earned first-team, all- state honors as an offensive and defensive lineman.

This team has the pieces to capture the TAPPS Division III crown in 2021.