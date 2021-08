(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Broncos reached the Regional round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs a year ago. That is where they fell short to Cypress Christian, 38-7.

Bay Area Christian returns the likes of LB Gannon Phillips, DE Ty Cappi, RB/DB Smith Nave and DB/RB Wesley Barnes, who was a second-team, all-state selection.

Nave was an honorable mention, all-state selection.

Other key returners for the Broncs include OL Kade Sink, TE Ethan Mann and QB/kicker Adam Atwell.