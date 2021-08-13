THE NEXT BIG THING: The Class of 2025 is here and ready to make an impact

Regardless of the sport, everyone wants to know, who is the next big thing?

Who is the next Ally Batenhorst of Seven Lakes or Skylar Fields of Ridge Point? Who is the next phenom that will crush it over the net, through the blocks or dig and set every ball is their direction for the next four years?

If anyone is going to find the next superstars, VYPE will!

Twelve of the next big things have arrived as the much anticipated Class of 2025 takes the court. Now, it's time to meet them.

Ad

Samara Coleman - Legacy Prep Christian Academy

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix?

Coleman: Ginny & Georgia

VYPE: What is your favorite thing about volleyball volleyball?

Coleman: Working as a team and winning

VYPE: What are your goals for this season?

Coleman: Got to State.

Kennedi Rogers - Ridge Point



VYPE: What are your goals this season?

Rogers: To make varsity, do well and get some accolades

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix?

Rogers: The Originals

Sydney Bryant - George Ranch



VYPE: What hobbies do you have outside volleyball?

Bryant: I enjoy reading and writing poetry. I love how the words flow with the pages and how the authors describe everything. It's an amazing part of literature.

Ad

VYPE: What is your favorite movie to watch?

Bryant: Harry Potter

Kassidy O'Brien - Cinco Ranch



VYPE: I'd say speed, since I am a setter. With the offense, the tempo and setting it throws off the other side.

O'Brien: I'd say speed since I am a setter. With the offense, the tempo and the setti

VYPE: What music gets you hyped before a match?

O'Brien: I like country or pop. I'm playing Morgan Wallen's album.

Mackenzie Collins - Shadow Creek



VYPE: What do you love about volleyball?

Collins: The opportunity to play and just having fun. I want to give it my all every time.

Aaliyah Smith - Ridge Point High School



VYPE: What do you bring to the roster?

Smith: I bring positive energy and just being a good teammate.

Ad

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix?

Smith: American Horror Story

Jordan Taylor - Langham Creek



VYPE: Do you have any hobbies outside of volleyball

Taylor: play the violin and I plan to play it in high school with the orchestra.

VYPE: What are you wanting to come in and accomplish your freshman year?

Taylor: I want to come in and make a name for myself. As a freshman, I want to be a big contributor to the team.

Bailey Warren - Fulshear



VYPE: What do being on a roster with D1 talent do for you?

Warren: I think it pushes me more to be better, so I think that definitely helps me out a lot.

Kirra Musgrove - Clear Falls



VYPE: What hobbies do you have outside of volleyball?

Musgrove: Outside of volleyball, I enjoy playing tennis and going sailing.

Ad

VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix?

Musgrove: Vampire Diaries

VYPE: What is something people may not know about you?

Musgrove: Off the court, I can be shy. On the court, I am competitive

Ella Lewis - The Woodlands



VYPE: What are you wathcing on Netflix right now?

Lewis: Criminal Minds

VYPE: What is something people may not know about you?

Lewis: I have a twin sister

VYPE: what do you love about volleyball?

Lewis: I love that it is a team sport and you have a special bond with everyone that you play with.

Taylor Porter - Cypress Ranch

Morgan Madison - College Park