RANKINGS: VYPE Preseason Public School Football Class 6A Top 20

Welcome to the 2021 Texas High School Football season!!
We officially kickoff on August 26 with some Thursday night action across the city of Houston but at VYPE we need to get you ready to go out to the games.
The 14th annual VYPE Houston Football Magazine Preview presented by Academy has arrived! We will count you down to kickoff with district previews, top recruit lists and more! But first, who are the top teams in H-Town?
Let's get it started with Class 6A and the No.1 team is ...
1) Katy Tigers
2) North Shore Mustangs
3) Spring Lions
4) Atascocita Eagles
5) Bridgeland Bears
6) Westfield Mustangs
7) Ridge Point Panthers
8) C.E. King Panthers
9) Tomball Memorial Wildcats
10) Dickinson Gators
11) Katy Tompkins Falcons
12) The Woodlands Highlanders
13) Pearland Oilers
14) Cy-Fair Bobcats
15) Pasadena Dobie Longhors
16) Cypress Park Tigers
17) Cypress Ranch Mustangs
18) Dekaney Wildcats
19) Klein Cain Hurricanes
20) Heights Bulldogs
Others to Watch: Pearland Dawson, Eisenhower, George Ranch, Jersey Village, Fort Bend Travis, Deer Park, Strake Jesuit, Clear Falls